Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $195.88 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.51% of Williams-Sonoma worth $195,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,719 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 109,533 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,785.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47,063 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.13.

WSM stock opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.88. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $322.04. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

