Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 297,923 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.26% of Fulton Financial worth $196,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 232,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 481,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 449,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.90 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

