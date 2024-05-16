Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,377,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $199,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.