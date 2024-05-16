Diploma (LON:DPLM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,050 ($50.87) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($56.52) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($55.26) to GBX 4,700 ($59.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,950 ($49.61).

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 4,158 ($52.22) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,603.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,422.26. The stock has a market cap of £5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,567.03, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.06. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,772.88 ($34.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,340 ($54.51).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,263.74%.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

