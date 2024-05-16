Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $29.84

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.84, but opened at $31.00. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 2,439,014 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCEP Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $14,460,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,383,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,282,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

