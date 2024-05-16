DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,453 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.39% of DNOW worth $16,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 25.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Stock Performance

DNOW opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.48. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $15.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

DNOW Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Articles

