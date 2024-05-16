Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.13. 855,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,106. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.98. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

