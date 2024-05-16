Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$109.36.

DOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

DOL opened at C$121.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Dollarama has a one year low of C$80.81 and a one year high of C$121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5040525 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. In related news, Director John Assaly sold 1,339 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.55, for a total transaction of C$153,378.30. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

