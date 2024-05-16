Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Director Amar Doman Purchases 60,000 Shares

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) Director Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00.

Shares of TSE DBM traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.27. 100,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,329. The company has a market capitalization of C$633.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.57. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.75.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7904016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

