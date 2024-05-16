Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $580.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $513.30. 387,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,397. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.42.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

