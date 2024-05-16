Douglas F. Bauer Sells 56,567 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

