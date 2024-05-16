DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.21.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,760,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336,824. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DraftKings by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

