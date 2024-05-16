Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Announces Earnings Results

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 327.92% and a negative net margin of 359.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Draganfly Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Wednesday.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

