Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) PT Raised to $1.50

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Dragonfly Energy Price Performance
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 110.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
