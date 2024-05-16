Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,654 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 29,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,955. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

