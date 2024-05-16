Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Buys 63,000 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$686,070.00.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.06. 179,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,282. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$11.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.49.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

