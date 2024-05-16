DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.02. 160,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,984. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

