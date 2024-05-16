DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of DuPont de Nemours worth $33,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 210.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 350,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $15,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,096. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.