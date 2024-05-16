Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BROS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.8 %

BROS opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,988,682 shares of company stock valued at $564,373,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

