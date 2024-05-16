DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.670-$12.950 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.18 billion. DXC Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.
DXC Technology Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE DXC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,101. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
