DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.670-$12.950 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.18 billion. DXC Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DXC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,101. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXC. Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXC Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.