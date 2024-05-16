DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7 billion-$13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

DXC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,655. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

