DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,479,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,261. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

