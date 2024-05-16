DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-$3.15, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,101. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

