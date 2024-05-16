Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $1,368,368. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $290,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 28.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Read More
