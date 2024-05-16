Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $1,368,368. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $290,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 28.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

