Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,521,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 3,613,179 shares.The stock last traded at $48.77 and had previously closed at $47.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $1,368,368 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.