Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.45.

CACI International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CACI traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $426.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,297. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $293.69 and a twelve month high of $432.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

