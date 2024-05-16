Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 2,219 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3,202.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in AT&T by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

T traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.31. 12,115,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,649,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

