Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $119.04. 624,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

