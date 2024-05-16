Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.03. The company had a trading volume of 234,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,517. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.70 and its 200-day moving average is $210.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

