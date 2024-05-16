Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 213.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 293,366 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $4,435,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.5 %

CWAN traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 182,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,230. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.75, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWAN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.