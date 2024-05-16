Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. FMR LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,170 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 421,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 131,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 81,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 37.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.97%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

