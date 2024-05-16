Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.23. 1,628,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,329. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $265.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,535 shares of company stock worth $41,137,156 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.