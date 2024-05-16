Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in American International Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 270,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.45. 2,167,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,932. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.