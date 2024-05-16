Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

