Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 17.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BOH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.72. 36,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

