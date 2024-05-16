Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 917 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 699,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,098 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.42. 1,605,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

