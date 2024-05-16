Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,046.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,450,000 after acquiring an additional 345,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4,471.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 332,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,982,000 after acquiring an additional 324,836 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,555,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,391 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,749,000 after purchasing an additional 151,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Albemarle from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.2 %

Albemarle stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.04. 798,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

