Electroneum Trading Down 2% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $57.14 million and $1.04 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001079 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001968 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,102,255 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
