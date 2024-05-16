Electroneum Trading Down 2% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $57.14 million and $1.04 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001968 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,102,255 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.