Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELVA. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Electrovaya Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ELVA stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 75,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,830. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 million and a PE ratio of 150.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVA. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrovaya in the third quarter valued at about $9,582,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

