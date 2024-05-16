Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Posts Earnings Results

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Electrovaya updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Electrovaya Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ELVA stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Electrovaya has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 million and a P/E ratio of 154.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELVA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

