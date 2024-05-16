Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

TSE:EFN traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,138. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0547496 earnings per share for the current year.

EFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.75.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. In related news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

