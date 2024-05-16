Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $543.80

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $543.80 and last traded at $542.72, with a volume of 92645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $539.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.