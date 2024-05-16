Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 1.4%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $774.95 and last traded at $776.33. Approximately 627,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,008,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $787.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $760.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $682.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $732.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $698,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $2,877,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

