Enbridge Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 138.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

