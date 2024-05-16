enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EU traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 358,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,067. enCore Energy has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $812.45 million, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that enCore Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enCore Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 541,050 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

