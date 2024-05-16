Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

EHAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,299 shares in the company, valued at $348,543.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

