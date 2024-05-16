Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.67.

ENTG opened at $133.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.75. Entegris has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $278,727,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Entegris by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,554 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1,626.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,822,000 after purchasing an additional 333,973 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

