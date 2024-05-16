Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0% Following Analyst Downgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.83. 760,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,879,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

EPD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

