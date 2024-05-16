Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.09. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

