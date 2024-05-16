Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,096 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 3,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 450,066 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

